Vigil planned in Winnipeg for victims of Pittsburgh shooting

Members of the Jewish community in Winnipeg are planning to hold a vigil Tuesday to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Eight men and three women were killed Saturday when a man opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during worship services. Two police officers were also shot multiple times, while several others were injured.

The vigil in Winnipeg is scheduled to take place at Shaarey Zedek Synagogue on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Elaine Goldstine, chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg, said the organization has been in constant contact since the shooting with the Winnipeg Police Service, which has agreed to bolster security near the Asper Jewish Community Campus (AJCC) and the other Jewish institutions in the city.

At this point, there is no information whatsoever to suggest an elevated threat to Jewish communities in Canada, she said in a news release.

"Our community is resilient. In response to hate, we will continue to live our lives as Canadian Jews who proudly contribute to our shared society. We will continue to congregate and engage in communal activities with pride and resolve," she said.

'Attack against one is an attack against all'

David Alper, a professor of social studies at the Université de Saint Boniface who is Jewish, said the attack should be upsetting for everyone.

"I certainly feel very much affected by this horrific act, at the same time I think we all need to be affected — that an attack against one is an attack against all," he said.

He said he believes the rhetoric coming from U.S. President Donald Trump is only contributing to violent acts like yesterday's shooting.

"These words coming from … probably the most powerful person on earth … has an impact on people's thoughts and as we see unfortunately on people's actions as well. I think it legitimizes racist thoughts," he said.

Winnipeg human rights lawyer David Matas, who is senior legal counsel to B'nai Brith Canada, says the lack of repercussions for incitement of hatred in the United States, and the widespread availability of firearms, are a deadly combination.

"And we're seeing that in Pittsburgh," he said.

He added that Canada is not immune to this type of tragedy and hatred, pointing to the mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque early last year that killed six people.

"The targets differ, but the problem is the same," he said.

Saturday's mass shooting began just before 10 a.m. Armed with an AR-15 rifle and three handguns, the assailant walked inside the synagogue during weekly services for the Jewish Sabbath and began firing.

A 46-year-old man, Robert Bowers, was charged Saturday with 30 state crimes and 29 federal counts, including hate crimes, after the mass shooting.

With files from Gavin Boutroy and Julien Sahuquillo