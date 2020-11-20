'He was stolen': Vigil held for 18-year-old shooting victim Wade Donkey

Candles flickered as people drummed and prayed for Wade Darryl Donkey on the corner of Isabel and Elgin Avenue Thursday evening — the site where the teen was fatally shot, in broad daylight, this week.

"He was my only child," Lisa Moore, Donkey's mother, said through tears at the vigil. "I'm really traumatized right now, you know, it's not fair."

Roughly 50 people gathered outside, in masks, to honour the 18-year-old who was shot Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg police were initially called to the area near the intersection of Isabel and Elgin Avenue at 1:50 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of a shooting.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and said Isabel was blocked from William to Logan avenues. Nearby schools were briefly placed under a hold and secure.

Donkey later died in hospital, police said.

Lisa Moore is urging whoever is responsible for her son's death to come forward. (John Einarson/CBC)

Moore is urging whoever was involved to come forward.

"He was stolen," Moore said. "I would like to say, whoever is responsible, to please come forward because if that was your little brother, son ... I would want justice too."

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact investigators at 204-786-8477.

WATCH | Wade Donkey's mother pleads for justice:

WATCH | Witness describes scene after the shooting: