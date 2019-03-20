'Stand where Galila stood': Vigil planned Friday for 4-year-old hit and killed by vehicle

A vigil is planned Friday evening for the family of a little girl who was hit and killed by a vehicle earlier this week.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the same location where the accident happened — at the corner of Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue.

Four-year-old Galila died on Tuesday after she and her mom were struck while crossing the street Monday. Galila's mother Genet remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

The family was originally from Eritrea, and had only moved to Winnipeg last month after years of living in refugee camps.

The vigil is being put on by the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba, which is supporting the family.

"In the last several days we've just felt such an incredible amount of love and support from the community," said executive director Dorota Blumczynska.

"I've had both the joy and the pain of meeting many of our neighbours and children that knew Galila and know her brother, and the confusion and the sadness that they are experiencing."

Blumczynska said many people in Winnipeg have been asking what they can do to help. She said one important way is by attending Friday's vigil, to celebrate Galila while sending strength and love to her mother.

"The gathering is not just to honour the beautiful life that was lost. It is also to help the family know that they are not alone, that there is an entire community that grieves with them and an entire community that is ready to support and stand with them," she said.

"I think it's really important that we stand where Galila stood. And that our children stand there so that we don't forget for a moment that we could have done things differently to protect the life of this child."

The vigil is open to everyone.