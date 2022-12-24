International student killed by snow plow while cycling remembered as 'a quiet gentleman'

A small gathering at the University of Manitoba Friday evening paid solemn tribute to the life of a "really kind, really supportive" Indian Muslim international student killed by a snow plow while cycling in St. Boniface.

Javed Musharraf died on Dec. 15. The 22-year-old was riding his bike in the area of Mission and Plinguet streets when he collided with a front-end loader clearing snow around 10:20 p.m.

Musharraf's funeral was held Wednesday at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Musharraf came to Winnipeg about two years ago to study automotive technology at Red River College Polytechnic.

None of his family were able to attend his funeral, Abdul Ahad of the University of Manitoba Muslim Students' Association told CBC.

He said he was present when a friend told Musharraf's family in India the news. "It was very devastating for them," Ahad said, describing Musharraf as a "really kind, really supportive guy."

"We pray that he's in a better place," said Ahad.

Musharraf had a relative in Calgary whose attempt to make it to Winnipeg for the service was dashed by poor weather.

Kunal Rajpal never met Musharraf but said he felt compelled to help organize Friday's memorial in the atrium of the Stanley Pauley Engineering Building. The two were each the same age, from India and international students, Rajpal said.

Renewed call for safer streets for cyclists, pedestrians

The vigil was aimed at making a safe space for people to express their grief and to ensure that respects were paid to Musharraf's life, said Rajpal, the international student committee chair for the Manitoba Alliance of Post-Secondary Students.

Dr. Durdana Islam said she came out to show her support for the Indian Muslim community, calling the sudden death "very heartbreaking."

Islam, a program manager at Manitoba's Climate Action Team and a University of Winnipeg instructor, said she's come to learn Musharraf was "a quiet gentleman" in the days since his death.

"He had a friendly personality, so people liked him," Islam said. She noted he was cycling when he was killed and called on authorities to ensure streets are safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

A large number of students in particular use bikes to get around as they can't afford to drive cars, Islam said. And if the streets aren't safe, then it's hard to convince more people to use active transportation, she added.

Police previously said two off-duty officers came across the collision and provided Musharraf emergency medical care until paramedics and on-duty police arrived and he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the front-end loader remained at the scene, police said. No charges have been announced.

At the time, police asked anyone with information or who witnessed the collision to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085.