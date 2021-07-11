'We miss her so much': Winnipeg vigil held to honour slain 3-year-old

Candles, stuffed animals and flowers now sit on the curb of a road on Winnipeg's outskirts — a makeshift memorial for a beloved toddler stabbed to death, allegedly by her own father.

About 70 people of all ages and walks of life gathered just north of the intersection of King Edward Street and Jefferson Avenue Saturday evening to pay tribute to a little girl described as loving, smart and helpful.

"Our family really appreciates everything, we just ask for continued prayers and that's really all we can ask for at the moment," said Karla Chingcuangco, an aunt to Jemimah, 3.

"It's really comforting to know that all of you all showed up today and really the only thing that's getting us through is the support and kind words and really just being together as a community," she said.

Karla Chingcuangco, aunt of Jemimah, 3, places objects on a makeshift memorial for the little girl near the intersection of King Edward Street and Jefferson Avenue on Saturday July 10, 2021. (James Turner/CBC) Jemimah was killed Wednesday, after her father allegedly abducted her at knifepoint from her mother and drove off. Police found the man and the vehicle around Jefferson Avenue and King Edward Street soon after. Jemimah was inside suffering from stab wounds.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.

The mother of Jemimah, 3, gets a hug from a supporter at a vigil for the little girl on Saturday July 10, 2021. She was stabbed to death, allegedly by her father. (James Turner/CBC ) Frank Nausigimana, 28, is in custody charged with first-degree murder.

The vigil began with prayers, followed by short tributes to the little girl by family members as the sun began setting over an empty field across from the memorial site.

"We miss her so much — nothing is ever going to be the same again," said one.

Community organizer Leila Castro of 204 Neighbourhood Watch said the vigil was important to ensure the family didn't feel isolated as they come to grips with the trauma.

"Let's make [Jemimah] feel that she's not alone and the family as well," she said. "Let's make them feel we're here for them."

Many people approached the girl's mother at the conclusion of the vigil to offer hugs and support.

Chingcuangco has set up a GoFundMe on behalf of the family for funeral and other expenses. By Saturday night, it had seen people donate more than half of its stated $20,000 goal.