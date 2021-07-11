'We miss her so much': Winnipeg vigil held to honour slain 3-year-old
Family of girl stabbed to death asks for prayers
Candles, stuffed animals and flowers now sit on the curb of a road on Winnipeg's outskirts — a makeshift memorial for a beloved toddler stabbed to death, allegedly by her own father.
About 70 people of all ages and walks of life gathered just north of the intersection of King Edward Street and Jefferson Avenue Saturday evening to pay tribute to a little girl described as loving, smart and helpful.
"Our family really appreciates everything, we just ask for continued prayers and that's really all we can ask for at the moment," said Karla Chingcuangco, an aunt to Jemimah, 3.
She was rushed to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.
The vigil began with prayers, followed by short tributes to the little girl by family members as the sun began setting over an empty field across from the memorial site.
"We miss her so much — nothing is ever going to be the same again," said one.
Community organizer Leila Castro of 204 Neighbourhood Watch said the vigil was important to ensure the family didn't feel isolated as they come to grips with the trauma.
"Let's make [Jemimah] feel that she's not alone and the family as well," she said. "Let's make them feel we're here for them."
Many people approached the girl's mother at the conclusion of the vigil to offer hugs and support.
Chingcuangco has set up a GoFundMe on behalf of the family for funeral and other expenses. By Saturday night, it had seen people donate more than half of its stated $20,000 goal.