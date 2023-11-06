Vigil held to honour Marcedes Myran on eve of pretrial for alleged Winnipeg serial killer

Dozens of people gathered Sunday night outside the courthouse in downtown Winnipeg for a vigil to honour the life of Marcedes Myran.

Drums and song could be heard from down the street and candles lit the rainy night sky on the eve of a pretrial for the man accused of killing Myran and three other women.

"We wanted to gather everyone outside the court building, to make a statement," said Jorden Myran, Marcedes Myran's younger sister. "Just to get everyone out here and fight to get these women home and fight to get them justice."

It's been nearly a year since Winnipeg police announced Jeremy Skibicki had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Myran.

Skibicki was also charged in the deaths of three other First Nations women — Morgan Harris, 39, Rebecca Contois, 24, and a third unidentified woman who has been given the name Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, by the community.

Police have said they believe the remains of Myran and Harris were taken to the Prairie Green landfill near Winnipeg. Their families have been pushing for a search of the landfill.

Skibicki's case heads back to court Monday morning with the pretrial set to last until Nov. 21.

A publication ban means any details that emerge in his upcoming court appearances can't be reported.

"Me and my family definitely have heavy hearts," said Jorden Myran. "It's gonna be a tough week for us and we're just gonna try and stay strong and try and stay together."

Jorden Myran, middle, is Marcedes Myran's sister. She was joined by dozens of others at Sunday's vigil. (Gavin Axelrod/CBC)

Donna Bartlett, Myran's grandmother, said she'll be at court every day during the pretrial.

"My girl means a lot to me," said Bartlett.

Bartlett also said she remembers her granddaughter as someone who was loving and trusting. She said having the support Sunday night and over nearly the last year "means a lot."

"It means that people are actually listening … we need to find her and bring her home," she said. "We need closure and that means a lot."

Bartlett said when Marcedes's son and daughter grow up, they'll see how much the community supported their mother.

"They'll see all the love we had for their mom and all the support that was out there for and for us to get her home," she said.

A large crowd gathered Sunday night for a vigil to honour Marcedes Myran. (Gavin Axelrod/CBC)

And as pretrial motions begin Monday, Jorden knows the community will have her and her family's back.

"It means so much to me, the last 11 months, almost 12 now, the community has come out time and time again to support us," she said. "And they've done a big deal for me and my family, so it means a lot to me."

Support is available for anyone affected by details of this case. If you require support, you can contact Ka Ni Kanichihk's Medicine Bear Counselling, Support and Elder Services at 204-594-6500, ext. 102 or 104 (within Winnipeg), or 1-888-953-5264 (outside Winnipeg).

Support is also available via Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison unit at 1-800-442-0488 or 204-677-1648.