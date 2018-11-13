Family of 17-year-old shot, killed calls for inquest into death

Marilyn Davis says she never thought she would have to bury her 17-year-old grandson.

Christopher Dwight Beaulieu McIvor was shot and killed on Saturday in a house on Sherburn Street.

Davis said her grandson was in the care of Child and Family Services.

"You think when children go into care they are safe," she said at a vigil on Tuesday evening.

"I thought my Teddy was safe. I thought they were watching him."

Christopher Dwight Beaulieu McIvor, 17, was shot and killed on Saturday. (Sandra McIvor/Facebook ) Davis said she gave her grandson the nickname Teddy when he was a baby and it stuck.

She thinks an inquest should be called to investigate the circumstances of her grandson's death because he was in CFS care.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with manslaughter, among other offences.

"Why did Teddy die? Why didn't the foster parents call ANCR [All Nations Coordinated Response Network] when he didn't return?" she asked.

A provincial spokesperson said it's in the process of gathering information to determine if either youth or their families had involvement with the child welfare system.

Friends and family gather on the lawn of the home where McIvor was fatally shot. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Winnipeg police do not believe the shooting was an act of aggression and do not believe the crime was gang-related. Police said McIvor was shot with a long gun, which they believe was obtained illegally.

Around two dozen people lit candles for the slain teen Tuesday evening, outside the house where he died.

Many in the crowd were family members, including his father, but Davis said her daughter couldn't bring herself to attend.

"She can't believe that Teddy's gone... she didn't come because she said 'mom, Teddy is not dead, he's around here somewhere,'" said Davis through tears.

She said the family is in the process of planning McIvor's funeral and is receiving support from CFS.