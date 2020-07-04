Dozens mourn death of woman Winnipeg police say was fatally shot by teen boy

Laura Cote will remember her sister as being "the life of the party" and someone who tried making others laugh, but also as a protector, and someone who was coping with trauma.

"I was really proud of her and just how strong she was," she said.

"It was so devastating to know that her life was cut short before more beautiful things could happen for her."

Friday evening, dozens attended a vigil in front Niji Mahkwa School in Winnipeg's North End to mourn the loss of Danielle Cote.

Cote, 27, was walking down Flora Avenue with her cousin around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday when she was shot and killed by a 14-year-old boy, police say.

The teenager has since been charged with first-degree murder for Cote's death, and a flurry of other charges related to other shootings.

Laura Cote said the family learned Thursday night that the person who killed her older sister had been arrested. But they only learned of his age at a news conference Friday. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Though police say they are currently unaware of a motive, the charge of first-degree murder is only given when a homicide was premeditated.

"It's horrible. I would never wish this upon anybody," said Laura Cote, one of Danielle's 13 siblings.

"We just lost our dad not that long ago and it's another death, just to be so sudden," she said. "Nobody could comprehend it, and then to find out that it was a little boy that did it. It's awful."

The family learned of the boy's arrest Thursday night, but only learned of his age when the Winnipeg Police Service announced the charges at a news conference Friday, she said.

"How can you be angry at a child?" Julie Black, Cote's mother, said after Friday's vigil, fighting back tears.

"I want to say to the family of the young male, I forgive him," Black said.

Julie Black, right, says she forgives the 14-year-old who killed her daughter. (Nicholas Frew/CBC)

"I bet he was just a child too. Innocent. And I will pray for him too."

Black said she felt her daughter's death was somehow meant to happen, "because she's suffered a lot in the last 12 months."

Cote had lost her father, and then some time afterward had left her husband and four children, "because the pain was just too bad for her," said Black.

Aside from celebrating the life of a loved one, the vigil also served to raise awareness about the violence in the neighbourhood, said Laura Cote.

"This isn't something that should be going on," she said. "It's not right, and it's not fair."

Danielle Dawn Cote was Winnipeg's 20th homicide victim of 2020.