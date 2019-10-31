'Keep praying for this little boy': Dozens attend vigil for 3-year-old who was stabbed in his sleep

The sound of crying was accompanied by the beating of a drum as people gathered to show support for a little boy who was viciously attacked while he slept.

More than 40 people stood outside Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday night at a vigil for the three-year-old, who had been taken to the hospital in critical condition earlier in the day.

"There's a huge epidemic of violence … in this city, and it's escalating to violent acts against children," said Vin Clarke, one of the vigil's organizers.

"This has to stop."

Police found the toddler suffering from significant upper-body injuries after they were called to a Pritchard Avenue home between Salter and Charles streets at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The family said the boy was attacked while sleeping. They allege the child's mother and her ex-boyfriend were not at home when they got into a fight and he assaulted her. The family then alleges the ex-boyfriend returned home and stabbed the boy in bed.

The allegations haven't been proven in court, and no charges have been laid. The CBC isn't naming family members to protect the identity of the child.

More than 40 people stood outside of HSC praying for the little boy who was attacked. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The boy is one of three young people who have been the victim of a violent attack in the last week.

'We can't fight violence with violence'

"Keep praying for this little boy. He's fighting," said Jennifer Spence-Clarke, another organizer of the vigil.

"Keep supporting this family, and supporting the families that are affected by all of the acts of violence that have taken place this last week," she said.

Spence-Clarke said she hopes that this is a catalyst for change.

"Things need to change in our community, especially in the inner-city. And I hope that we can do it in a good way. We can't fight violence with violence. We can't. We can't show our kids this. Our little ones are watching us."

"Hurt people, [they] hurt people, when you come from a legacy of intergenerational trauma," she said.

"People are suffering," she said.

'Heartbreaking': child advocate

Manitoba's advocate for children and youth said the news of the attack was heartbreaking.

"When you hear about violence that involves children, it is just so difficult to comprehend, and it's so difficult for families," Daphne Penrose said.

"We continue to look at all of the reports and research that's coming out about kids and mental health and wellness and violence," she said.

"And we continue to talk about the need for mental health and wellness as being a paramount concern for everybody."

The family says the boy was attacked by his mother's ex-boyfriend while he slept. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Many families might not know there are resources for them, she said, noting that if they don't feel they are able to navigate them, they can contact the advocate's office.

Her concerns were echoed by Warren Goulet, one of the founding members of Rossbrook House, which offers supports for children and youth in the inner-city of Winnipeg.

"Younger people are really resilient," Goulet said.

"I know for myself, as a young person, growing up and experiencing trauma and violence, we have this kind of safety mechanism within us that allows us to forge ahead, not to take into account the scarring or the trauma, or the effect it might have us over the long term."