A Manitoba doctor explains why our health-care system isn't ready for patients living longer
Dr. Philip St. John, co-lead investigator of the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging Manitoba, says hospitals need to better accommodate patients with multiple chronic conditions. 'We need a health-care system that can count past one,' says Dr. St. John.

Dr. Philip St. John is the co-lead investigator of the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging Manitoba, which began in 2012 and is tracking 50,000 participants over 20 years, keeping data on biological, medical, psychological, social, lifestyle and economic indicators. He is also an associate professor and head of geriatric medicine in the department of internal medicine at the University of Manitoba. (CBC)

The University of Manitoba's Dr. Philip St. John, co-lead investigator of the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging Manitoba, says hospitals need to better accommodate patients with multiple chronic conditions.

'We need a health-care system that can count past one,' says Dr. St. John.

Dr. St. John is the co-lead investigator of the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging Manitoba, which began in 2012 and is tracking 50,000 participants over 20 years, keeping data on biological, medical, psychological, social, lifestyle and economic indicators.

He is also an associate professor and head of geriatric medicine in the department of internal medicine at the University of Manitoba.

