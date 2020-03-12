Skip to Main Content
2 people taken to hospital in unstable condition after Pembina Highway collision
Manitoba

It appeared two people were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Pembina Highway near the Victoria Hospital.
Two people have been sent to hospital after a motor vehicle incident on Pembina Highway, according to Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services said it got the call about a motor vehicle accident around 8:40 p.m.

Paramedics rushed two people to hospital in unstable condition.

As of 10 p.m., Winnipeg police said several units were still on the scene, but would not provide further details.

The city says both people are in unstable condition. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

 

