2 people taken to hospital in unstable condition after Pembina Highway collision
It appeared two people were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Pembina Highway near the Victoria Hospital.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services said it got the call about a motor vehicle accident around 8:40 p.m.
Paramedics rushed two people to hospital in unstable condition.
As of 10 p.m., Winnipeg police said several units were still on the scene, but would not provide further details.