38 people linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Winnipeg's Victoria General Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak in two units at Victoria General Hospital has grown to 38 people, the Winnipeg hospital announced Tuesday.

The outbreak, linked to the 5N and 5S family medicine units, involves 19 patients and 19 staff.

Patients who tested positive are being transferred to acute-care hospitals for further treatment, hospital officials said in a statement posted on Victoria's website.

The hospital has restricted visitors and suspended admissions to the two affected units, encouraging people to do virtual visits with loved ones.

The hospital itself remains open and clinics and procedures are continuing as usual, hospital officials said.

