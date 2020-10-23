COVID-19 outbreak declared at Winnipeg's Victoria General Hospital

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the Victoria General Hospital in Winnipeg.

A statement posted to the hospital's website Thursday says it's investigating cases of the illness linked to the 5N and 5S family medicine units. The outbreak was declared after two patients in the 5N unit tested positive.

New patient admissions have been suspended to both the 5N and 5S units.

The hospital is still open, and clinics and procedures are continuing.

However, visitors will not be allowed to those units for now.

This is the second outbreak of COVID-19 that has been declared at a Winnipeg hospital in a week, after an outbreak was declared at St. Boniface Hospital last Friday.