What's open and closed on Victoria Day in Manitoba

It will be another quiet Victoria Day weekend across Manitoba as the province rings in the unofficial start of summer for the second time during the pandemic.

Unlike last year in May, when the curve of COVID-19 cases had been nearly flattened, Manitoba is currently being pummelled by its third wave of the pandemic. Case counts remain the highest they've ever been, which has led to a strained health-care system as more patients with the illness land in intensive care.

That led officials to bring in new restrictions for the long weekend — set to expire on Wednesday at midnight — which crack down on gatherings between different households.

Those rules were added on top of existing ones also in place until May 30, which shut down businesses from restaurants to salons, and banned indoor activities from sports to religious services.

Among businesses and other sites still allowed to operate in Manitoba, here's what's open and closed on Victoria Day.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination

Some COVID-19 test sites will be closed on the holiday Monday.

That includes the ones at Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre on King Street and Thunderbird House on Main Street in Winnipeg and at the Flin Flon General Hospital, the province's website says.

Most other sites across the province will be open.

A full list of testing locations in Manitoba and their hours on Monday is available online.

Shopping

Most major grocery stores will be open, including the Real Canadian Superstore, Walmart, Safeway and Sobeys.

The Forks Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., though there's no indoor seating and the patios are closed. Food kiosks are only open for takeout. Building capacity is still limited to 10 per cent.

Liquor marts across Manitoba will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except the one at True North Square in Winnipeg and the one in Carman, Man., which will both be closed. As always, beer vendors and private wine stores each set their own holiday hours.

Malls in Winnipeg will be open on the holiday with the following reduced hours:

CF Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: noon to 5 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The newer set of public health orders require that only one person per household go into a business, with some exceptions for single parents and caregivers.

Entertainment

Under current public health orders, theatres, libraries, casinos, museums, gyms, salons are all closed.

Golf courses, including the city-run ones at Kildonan Park, Crescent Drive, Harbour View and Windsor Park, are all open for the season. But under Manitoba's pandemic rules, you can only golf with members of your household.

Garbage, buses, mail

In Winnipeg, recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as usual on Monday.

The Brady Road commercial landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Brady Road residential landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The 4R Winnipeg Depots on Pacific Avenue and Panet Road will be closed.

Transit buses in Winnipeg and Brandon will run on a Sunday schedule on the holiday Monday.

The Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries in Winnipeg will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., though gathering rules still apply.

Canada Post will not collect or deliver mail on Monday.