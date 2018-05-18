What's open and what's closed on May long weekend in Winnipeg

May long weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer for many Manitobans.

For some, it's a chance to get out and enjoy Manitoba's outdoor attractions. For others, it's a time to take in the many events over the Victoria Day weekend.

Among those events are the annual Manito Ahbee powwow, running from Saturday and Sunday at the RBC Convention Centre, and the season opening of the St. Norbert Farmers' Market on Saturday.

A few services will be shut down for the holiday Monday, but there are still plenty of options for staying busy during the long weekend.

The Forks Marketplace

The Forks Market building is open for regular hours on almost all holidays. The tenants are only closed on Christmas Day, according to The Forks website.

Splash Dash Tours will also begin operating for the season over the long weekend, providing half-hour tours of downtown waterways, leaving every 15 minutes from The Forks harbour. Tickets are available at the Splash Dash kiosk at The Forks dock and will run you $11.50 for an adult and $9.50 for seniors and youth. Kids three and under are free.

Tours run from 10 a.m. to sunset, seven days a week.

Forks Market hours:

7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Johnston Terminal hours:

Friday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Note that select tenants may choose to open earlier or close later at their discretion. Contact the individual business if you want to be sure they're open.

Shopping malls

If you need to do some shopping, most of Winnipeg's major malls are open on the holiday Monday, but on restricted hours.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

CF Polo Park — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre — noon until 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

The zoo is also open 364 days a year — every day except Christmas.

On Victoria Day, it will be open for regular hours of operation, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

City services

All civic offices are closed on holiday Monday. You can still access certain services:

Transit

​Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on holiday Monday.

For more information, visit Winnipeg Transit's website.

Leisure centres

Leisure centres will be closed Monday but operating on regular hours for Saturday and Sunday.

For more information visit the city's leisure centres website or contact 311.

Swimming pools

Most indoor city pools will be closed on Monday, except the Pan Am and Margaret Grant pools and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

The Pan Am Pool will be open Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. while the Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Cindy Klassen complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular hours are in effect for all pools on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the city's indoor pools website or contact 311.

Bike routes

Bike route traffic restrictions begin on four routes — Lyndale Drive, Scotia Street, Wellington Crescent and Wolseley Avenue — on Sunday.

Every Sunday and statutory holiday until Thanksgiving Monday, motor vehicle traffic is restricted to a distance of not more than one block from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those routes.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Monday. Online services can be accessed normally.

And a heads up: the Winnipeg Public Library will switch to summer hours after Victoria Day. Weekend hours will change at all branches. Regular hours will resume after Sept. 2 (Labour Day).

Recycling/garbage collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on Victoria Day.

To find out what your collection day is, visit the city's Water and Waste Department website, download the Recycle Coach app, call 311 or email 311@winnipeg.ca.

Golf courses

Municipal golf courses — Crescent Drive, Harbour View, John Blumberg, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park — will be open through the long weekend, including Monday, from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Visit the city's golf services web page for more information or to book a tee time.

Cemeteries

Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. over the Victoria Day long weekend, including Monday.

Cemetery offices, however, will be closed on Monday.

For more information, visit the city's municipal cemeteries website or contact 311.