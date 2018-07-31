Province lifts 'do not consume' water advisory for Victoria Beach

Residents of Victoria Beach have been given the go-ahead to drink their tap water once again, four days after the province issued a "do not consume" order for the Manitoba community.

The order was rescinded by Manitoba Sustainable Development and the province's chief medical officer of health in a media release early Tuesday evening. It said testing has shown "no presence of coliform bacteria and chlorine residuals have remained stable."

The "do not consume" order was issued Friday after unacceptably low levels of chlorine were detected in Victoria Beach's drinking water system. The province said it was the result of an "unauthorized chemical" being added to the treatment process, but did not specify what that chemical was.

Repeated requests for clarification were rebuffed by the province.

Tuesday's media release said the problem was discovered before the public could be exposed to any unsafe water.