'Do not consume' order issued for water in Victoria Beach, Man.

The province of Manitoba is warning not to drink the water in Victoria Beach.

The medical officer of health and Manitoba Sustainable Development issued a "do not consume" advisory late Friday for the Town of Victoria Beach's drinking water system.

A media release from the province says an unauthorized chemical was added during the treatment process which has resulted in low levels of chlorine in the treated water.

Manitoba Sustainable Development says the microbiological safety of the town's water can't be assured as a result.

Notification of residents is underway and the province says the problem appears to have been caught before "significant exposure of unsafe water to the public" occurred.

