Former Winnipeg pediatrician found not guilty of incest, indecent assault

Victor Chernick, a former Winnipeg pediatrician, has been found not guilty of molesting his son decades ago.

Chernick was found not guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting his son, Richard Chernick, who testified his father abused him about 100 times from 1975-79.

Victor Chernick was arrested in 2013 on charges of incest, indecent assault, buggery and two counts of gross indecency after his son made the accusations.

During a nearly two-week trial before Justice Joan McKelvey this fall, he denied committing the acts against his son.

McKelvey acquitted him of all charges.

Victor Chernick was a prominent pediatrician in Winnipeg. (Winnipeg Children's Hospital Pictorial Archive)

Chernick was the chief pediatrician at Winnipeg's Children's Hospital and head of the University of Manitoba's department of pediatrics in the 1970s.

During the trial, the defence argued that Richard only pursued criminal charges because he thought it would bolster his civil case seeking financial damages.

Identities in the court case have been made public because the complainant made the rare decision to waive his right to a publication ban. ​