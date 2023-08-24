Via Rail spending $25M on upgrades at Winnipeg's historic Union Station

Via Rail says it's spending more than $80 million to protect and renovate four of its heritage train stations across Canada.

That includes over $25 million for Winnipeg's Union Station on Main Street, the hub of the Crown corporation's network, where Via president and CEO Mario Péloquin announced the funding at a news conference Thursday morning.

"Union Station is not only a Winnipeg landmark and a heritage building — it's a symbol of a vibrant city and province. Via Rail is proud to play our role in taking care of it," Péloquin said.

"It's one of the several heritage buildings for Via across Canada, and we take seriously our role of preserving them and ensuring that they meet modern rail travellers' needs."

Via board chair Françoise Bertrand said the historic building — which opened in 1911, when the city's population was skyrocketing — served as "a symbol of the confidence placed in this city and this region" and remains "an enduring symbol of Winnipeg's pride and optimism."

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal said the station has long been a hub for the Prairies — and today, it's also a "gateway to northern Manitoba," serving as the starting point of the line to Churchill, Man., with stops in The Pas, Man., and Thompson, Man.

The train station also plays an important role in Canada's history, he said.

Via board chair Françoise Bertrand says the historic Union Station building — which opened in 1911, when the city's population was skyrocketing — served as "a symbol of the confidence placed in this city and this region" and remains "an enduring symbol of Winnipeg's pride and optimism." (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"The construction of the railroads helped build Canada as we know it today, and investing in historic spaces like this is incredibly important," Vandal said.

The funds announced Thursday are being spent between 2020 and 2025, and will also include renovations for Vancouver's Pacific Central Station, the Halifax train station and the Gare du Palais in Québec City, Péloquin said.

Some renovations have already been completed at Winnipeg's Union Station, including upgrades to elevators, escalators and interior passenger platforms, while upgrades to exterior passenger platforms to make them more accessible are underway now, he said.

WATCH | Via Rail spending $25M on upgrades at Winnipeg's historic Union Station:

Via Rail committed to protecting heritage stations, the ‘jewels’ of its train network: CEO Duration 0:44 Via Rail president and CEO Mario Péloquin says the Crown corporation is spending more than $80 million to protect and renovate four of its heritage train stations across Canada, including Winnipeg’s Union Station.

All station and train shed renovations in Winnipeg are being done within Parks Canada's guidelines to respect the heritage characteristics of the 1911 building, Via said in a news release.

The station received LEED gold certification in 2022, which made it the second in Via's network to achieve the credential from the Canada Green Building Council, the release said.

Some renovations have already been completed at Winnipeg's Union Station, including upgrades to elevators, escalators and interior passenger platforms, while upgrades to exterior passenger platforms to make them more accessible are underway now, Via Rail president and CEO Mario Péloquin says. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Via Rail is also aiming to replace its long distance and regional fleet, with a goal of getting new trains on the tracks this decade, Péloquin said.

The corporation is in talks with the federal government to secure funding for the project, which if done at a level that maintains or enhances current service will cost somewhere in the billions of dollars, he said.

Péloquin said Via is also looking to fill empty space in its stations across Canada with commercial opportunities. While in some places that's included things like cafes and other small businesses, no specific plan is in place yet for Winnipeg's Union Station, he said.