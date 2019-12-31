Via passenger train derails south of Gladstone, Man.
RCMP say no serious injuries to passengers or crew
A passenger train went off the rails in southern Manitoba before dawn Tuesday, RCMP say.
There were seven passengers and five crew members on the train and there are injuries, Transportation Safety Board officials said. People are being assessed but it appears none of the injuries were serious, RCMP said.
The Via Rail train was travelling south of Gladstone, Man., near Provincial Road 350 and Road 73 N. when it derailed around 6:45 a.m., RCMP said. Gladstone is about 135 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
Via Rail confirmed to CBC News that train 692 derailed "due to an unexpected incident" near the area.
The train was travelling the Hudson Bay line from Churchill to Winnipeg at nearly 100 km/h, Transportation Safety Board officials said.
The cause of the incident is under investigation; the Transportation Safety Board is dispatching an investigator, who should arrive at the derailment on Tuesday afternoon.
Via officials said they are working with authorities to determine what happened.
More information for passengers and their families is available through the Via Rail emergency line at 1-877-747-0707.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.