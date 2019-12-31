Via passenger train derails south of Gladstone, Man.

A passenger train went off the rails in southern Manitoba before dawn Tuesday, RCMP say.

There were seven passengers and five crew members on the train and there are injuries, Transportation Safety Board officials said. People are being assessed but it appears none of the injuries were serious, RCMP said.

The Via Rail train was travelling south of Gladstone, Man., near Provincial Road 350 and Road 73 N. when it derailed around 6:45 a.m., RCMP said. Gladstone is about 135 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Via Rail confirmed to CBC News that train 692 derailed "due to an unexpected incident" near the area.

The train was travelling the Hudson Bay line from Churchill to Winnipeg at nearly 100 km/h, Transportation Safety Board officials said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation; the Transportation Safety Board is dispatching an investigator, who should arrive at the derailment on Tuesday afternoon.

Via officials said they are working with authorities to determine what happened.

More information for passengers and their families is available through the Via Rail emergency line at 1-877-747-0707.