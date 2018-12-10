Man charged with defrauding numerous vet clinics in Winnipeg

A 29-year-old man is charged with multiple instances of fraud after eight veterinary clinics in Winnipeg were duped of more than $5,000, police say.

From May 2017 and August 2018, the man would take dogs to the clinics and, after the animals were treated, would leave without paying or change the expense amount on the debit machine, police say.

"We believe that this individual would be handed the debit card machine and would manipulate it, so if he was charged $228, he would back out into a menu and charge himself 28 cents instead," Const. Jay Murray said.

"He would adjust that and by the time the difference was caught, he had already left."

Other times, he would claim he left his wallet in the car and then wouldn't return.

The total cost of losses to the businesses is estimated at $5,220.

"He was taking advantage of the generosity some of these hospitals afford, in that you often don't pay until after the treatment of an animal," said Murray, noting the man used a false name each time.

He always had different dogs and sometimes multiple dogs, including a pregnant one, police said. They believe he was raising dogs for sale.

Four clinics on Pembina Highway, one on St. Mary's Road, one on Scurfield Way, one on Henderson Highway and one on Keenleyside Street were defrauded, police said.

"It was a bit of a complex investigation, a lengthy one, too. Fortunately, we were able to bring a conclusion to it," Murray said.

Police identified the man after tracking down and speaking to people who bought dogs from him, Murray said.

An arrest warrant was issued and the man became aware of it and turned himself in on Dec. 9, Murray said.