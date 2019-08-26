Skip to Main Content
'Very serious' vehicle and train collision closes roads in Headingley
Manitoba

'Very serious' vehicle and train collision closes roads in Headingley

RCMP are on the scene of a "very serious collision" between a vehicle and a train on Roblin Boulevard in Headingley, Man.

RCMP said collision took place on Roblin Boulevard between Alboro Street and Highway 334 Monday afternoon 

Rachel Bergen · CBC News ·
A Canadian Pacific Rail train collided with a vehicle Monday afternoon, according to RCMP. The train came to a stop on the bridge. (John Einarson/CBC)

RCMP are on the scene of a "very serious collision" between a vehicle and a train on Roblin Boulevard in Headingley, Man.

Mounties responded to the collision — which took place between Alboro Street and Highway 334 — just after 4:30 p.m.

The affected area is closed to traffic and Highway 334 is also closed at Keough Avenue up to Roblin Boulevard.

RCMP said emergency crews will be on scene for an "extended period of time" and are asking the public to avoid the area.

They wouldn't say if there are any injuries or fatalities associated with the incident.

A spokesperson from STARS Air Ambulance told CBC News that crews were called to respond, but were then asked to stand down.

More to come.

About the Author

Rachel Bergen

Rachel Bergen is a journalist for CBC Manitoba and previously reported for CBC Saskatoon. Find her on Twitter at @r_bergen or email her at rachel.bergen@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|