'Very serious' vehicle and train collision closes roads in Headingley

RCMP are on the scene of a "very serious collision" between a vehicle and a train on Roblin Boulevard in Headingley, Man.

Mounties responded to the collision — which took place between Alboro Street and Highway 334 — just after 4:30 p.m.

The affected area is closed to traffic and Highway 334 is also closed at Keough Avenue up to Roblin Boulevard.

RCMP said emergency crews will be on scene for an "extended period of time" and are asking the public to avoid the area.

They wouldn't say if there are any injuries or fatalities associated with the incident.

A spokesperson from STARS Air Ambulance told CBC News that crews were called to respond, but were then asked to stand down.

More to come.