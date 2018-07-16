Missing man's truck found badly burned near Stead, Man.

A month after he disappeared, police have found a Manitoba man's truck — badly burned — a short distance from his home.

Vernon Karl Otto, 66, was seen driving his truck on May 29. Later that day, he was spotted out working in a field by his home near Stead, Man.

He hasn't been seen since. RCMP say his disappearance is suspicious, and are renewing calls for the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.

Otto is described as 6-foot-2 and about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair that is balding. Police say he was last seen wearing black jeans, a gold watch and black casual shoes.

He drove a 2005 White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab with grey decals on the box.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Selkirk at (204) 482-1222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Stead is located about 78 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.