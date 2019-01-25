'Our hearts, we are bleeding': Venezuelan-born Winnipegger hopes for change in his country

Thirty years ago Carlos Barrios packed up his Canadian-born wife and newborn son and fled Venezuela to start a new life in Winnipeg.

When he left his country there was violence and oppression, and watching the news unfold over the last few weeks, he still sees the same things.

"Very close to a civil war, very close, don't be surprised, if [Juan] Guaido fails, Venezuela will end up in a civil war," said Barrios.

On Wednesday, Juan Guaido, head of the elected National Assembly, swore himself in as interim president during a mass demonstration in the country's capital of Caracas.

Hundreds of thousands marched to demand the end of socialist leader Nicolas Maduro's government, which has been accused undemocratic behavior.

Guaido said he would be willing to assume the presidency on an interim basis with the support of the armed forces to call elections.

Carlos Barrios, a Venezuelan national, has been watching closely as unrest unfolds in his home country. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Guaido, now leading a newly united opposition to the long standing socialist government, said it is the only way to end the Maduro "dictatorship" in Venezuela, which has seen millions flee in recent years to escape high inflation costs and food shortages.

"People are suffering for real," said Barrios.

"My family right now, they don't find food, and if they find anything they cannot buy it because it's too expensive," he said.

'We are bleeding'

Barrios, a musician and one of the founders of Club Venezuela of Manitoba, worries for his family and friends back home amid political unrest and violence.

"You see Venezuelans everywhere and you see their face, they're smiling, singing, happy people, but our hearts, we are bleeding," he said.

Barrios is watching the situation in his home country closely. He said while Venezuela has been in turmoil for decades, the current situation is unique.

"This time it's different, those people in the streets, they don't have fear anymore," he said.

"They don't fear the police they don't fear the oppression anymore."

"It's the last hope for us to bring Venezuela into a real country, because right now over there, nothing works."

'A sea of idealism and power'

Canada, along with the U.S., the U.K. and several Latin American and European countries, was quick to recognize Guaido in the role of interim president, with Maduro responding by ordering all of Venezuela's diplomats out of the United States and closing the U.S. embassy in Caracas.

But Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Bolivia and Turkey have voiced their backing for Maduro's government. Cuba, El Salvador and Nicaragua also appeared to be standing with Maduro, at least for now.

Barrios hopes outside governments let Guaido, who he says is following the country's constitution, have the space to bring change from within the country as opposed to forcing it.

Barrios holds a picture of his family taken around the time he left Venezuela in 1989. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

He says socialist ideals are deeply embedded in the country's history and the people won't accept change if they feel it's being brought by external pressures.

Venezuela, a major oil producer, has been affected by hyperinflation, food shortages and rising violent crime since Maduro came to power in 2013. Maduro's government blames many of its problems on American sanctions against his country.

Barrios said he'd like to see the country go through with the elections and allow international observers to oversee the process to ensure it's fair.

"Venezuela is suffocating in a sea of idealism and power, while people like you and me are suffering," he said.

Barrios said many Venezuelans have lived in fear of speaking out against the government for fear of being thrown in jail or worse.

"That's not democracy, that's not freedom, that's not a country."

'A country divided'

At least seven protesters were reportedly killed during the demonstrations against Maduro. The Canadian embassy in Caracas was closed Thursday amid protests.

Barrios said the country is deeply divided, more so now than ever.

"There was no hate as you see it today. The division of Venezuela is so horrible that my own flesh, my friends, my family, they ditch me," he said.

Carlos Barrios, along with his son Patrick Barrios-Blair, right, play in a Venezuelan band called Cabu in Winnipeg. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"They block me from Facebook, they don't want to know about me, they say Carlos is not part of the family, he is an enemy of Venezuela because he doesn't like Chavismo,"

Chavismo, or Chavism, is a political ideology associated with the former socialist President Hugo Chávez, whom Maduro succeeded in power after his death in 2013.

Barrios fears this polarization of views within the country could lead to outside forces getting involved, which he says would only make things worse.

"I don't want to see any invasion in Venezuela, I don't want to see a second Iraq or a second Afghanistan."