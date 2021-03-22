Velma's House offers haven to vulnerable and exploited women

The dream of a 24/7 safe haven for women in Winnipeg who have been exploited and subjected to violence, or have no home, is coming true.

For 40 years, advocates faced many hurdles, including funding denials, but efforts paid off when Velma's House opened at 154 Sherbrook St. last week, filling a gap in the city's care network.

