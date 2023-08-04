Man, 20, dead after rollover in southeastern Manitoba

A 20-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled into a ditch in southeastern Manitoba Thursday morning, RCMP say.

Mounties were called to the single-vehicle collision on Road 40 E, in the rural municipality of Ste. Anne, shortly before 10:30 a.m., an RCMP news release said.

Investigators have determined that the vehicle was headed north when the driver lost control near Road 46 N, and the vehicle rolled into a ditch.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle. The 20-year-old, who lived in the RM and was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, RCMP said.

They are continuing to investigate the rollover with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

More from CBC Manitoba: