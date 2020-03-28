1 person in hospital after vehicle rolls over on Hargrave Street

One person was sent to hospital after a vehicle rolled over in downtown Winnipeg Saturday morning.

Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said a call came in about the collision around 7:40 a.m.

Carver did not have an update on the condition of the person sent to hospital.

Hargrave Street at Portage Avenue is closed to traffic, Carver said.

Traffic lights at the intersection were out and there was major damage to the light stands early Saturday.