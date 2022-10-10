Pedestrian hit by vehicle taken to hospital in unstable condition: Winnipeg police

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital in unstable condition on Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg's South Osborne neighbourhood, police say.

Officers were called to Osborne Street near Morley Avenue at 9:54 p.m., according to an officer with the police service's duty office.

Emergency service vehicles were seen on the street between the 7-Eleven and Fred Tipping Place, a seniors community.

Police provided no further details about the age of the pedestrian or the driver of the vehicle, noting is was early in the investigation.

