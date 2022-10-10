Pedestrian hit by vehicle taken to hospital in unstable condition: Winnipeg police
Police called to Osborne Street near Morley Avenue just before 10 p.m., officer says
A male pedestrian was taken to hospital in unstable condition on Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg's Fort Rouge area, police say.
Officers were called to Osborne Street near Morley Avenue at 9:54 p.m., according to an officer with the police service's duty office.
Emergency service vehicles were seen on the street between the 7-Eleven and Fred Tipping Place, a seniors community.
Police provided no further details about the age of the pedestrian or the driver of the vehicle, noting is was early in the investigation.
