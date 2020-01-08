Police release photos of vehicle linked to Christmas Day homicide

Police are looking for information about a vehicle of interest in the Christmas Day killing of a 37-year-old man.

The vehicle, described as a red-coloured Chevrolet Sonic, was seen in Winnipeg's North End in the days before, during and after the homicide of Gordon Edward Pashe, 37.

"We are asking anyone that has information on this vehicle, anyone that may know the occupants of this vehicle, to contact the homicide unit," Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said.

"No tip is too small and certainly anything can help."

Pashe was found badly injured on Dec. 25 around 10:15 a.m. on the sidewalk at the intersection of Salter Street and Redwood Avenue.

Police have released surveillance video of a car driving through the intersection at Salter and Redwood. The vehicle is a key piece of evidence in a Christmas day homicide. Video courtesy: Winnipeg Police Service 0:20

He was assaulted with a weapon and found unresponsive before being taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The assault is believed to have happened on Redwood Avenue between Charles and Salter streets.

Soon after Pashe was found, police engaged in a standoff at a home half a block away on Redwood Avenue, where four people were taken into custody but no charges were laid.

Police now believe Pashe was involved in an altercation in front of that house.

Police have made progress in the investigation, but no suspects are in custody, Murray said.

Police drew weapons as the home was searched. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

The vehicle they're looking for was seen driving by the intersection of Salter Street and Redwood Avenue without front plates.

Police have not released any details about the driver of the car.

The Christmas Day homicide was the 43rd of 44 homicides in 2019, a record number in Winnipeg.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or the homicide unit at 204-986-6508.