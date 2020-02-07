Skip to Main Content
Traffic backs up on Marion, Main Street after garbage truck fire
Manitoba

Traffic is tied up in St. Boniface because of a fire that started in a garbage truck around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

All lanes of traffic on Marion now open, but traffic still delayed Friday evening, City of Winnipeg says

Burning material in a garbage truck caused traffic delays in St. Boniface on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. 0:50

A garbage truck fire backed up traffic in St. Boniface Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Eastbound Marion Street was blocked at Traverse around 4 p.m. CT on Friday due to a vehicle fire, the City of Winnipeg's Transportation Management Centre said in tweet sent at about 4:20 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said a 911 call was received at 3:32 p.m. Material in a garbage truck had started on fire and had to be dumped out onto the street, the spokesperson said.

The burning material was then extinguished and cleared.

All lanes of traffic had been reopened by shortly before 6 p.m., but there were still traffic delays in the area, the city tweeted.

It's not yet clear how the fire started.

With files from Dana Hatherly

