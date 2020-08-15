Skip to Main Content
1 person taken to hospital after car and bicycle collide at Higgins Avenue and Main Street
Person was taken to hospital in stable condition, city spokesperson says

A dark-coloured vehicle sat in the intersection late Saturday morning with a broken, passenger-side rearview mirror and a half-shattered windshield. (Travis Golby/CBC)

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition Saturday morning after a cyclist and a vehicle collided on the edge of Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service emergency crews responded to the crash near Higgins Avenue and Main Street at 10:19 a.m., a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said in an email.

The spokesperson could not say whether it was the cyclist taken to hospital.

Late Saturday morning, a dark-coloured vehicle sat in the intersection with a broken passenger-side rearview mirror and a half-shattered windshield.

Several Winnipeg Police Service cadet vehicles and some pylons were also set up, partially blocking the site of the crash.

Winnipeg Police Service cadet vehicles were still at the scene later Saturday morning. (Travis Golby/CBC)
