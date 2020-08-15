1 person taken to hospital after car and bicycle collide at Higgins Avenue and Main Street

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition Saturday morning after a cyclist and a vehicle collided on the edge of Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service emergency crews responded to the crash near Higgins Avenue and Main Street at 10:19 a.m., a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said in an email.

The spokesperson could not say whether it was the cyclist taken to hospital.

Late Saturday morning, a dark-coloured vehicle sat in the intersection with a broken passenger-side rearview mirror and a half-shattered windshield.

Several Winnipeg Police Service cadet vehicles and some pylons were also set up, partially blocking the site of the crash.