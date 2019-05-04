Woman sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into 2 houses on Talbot Avenue

A woman was sent to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home on Talbot Avenue Friday night.

The Dodge Caliber drove through Cathy Schweder's yard, hit the exterior wall of her bedroom, destroyed her fence and finally came to a stop inside her neighbour's living room. He wasn't home, so no one in either house was injured.

"He pretty much would have been in his living room, he would have been hurt, honestly," Schweder said Saturday morning.

The Schweders normally go to bed before 9 p.m., but on this Friday night they were still making dinner and weren't in the bedroom.

"We're OK," she said. "We were out here, not in there, thank God."

Cathy Schweder's house, right, and her neighbour's house were both boarded up after the crash. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Both houses were boarded up Saturday morning.

Schweder said they only got the house in their name a few days ago, and only got insurance two days before this happened.

"It's too … crazy, because everything happened so fast," she said. "Who would have thought, someone's going to go across your … lawn."

They had to move their bed into the living room and the front door will need some repairs, but Schweder says she's happy her dresser wasn't ruined.

The front-facing windows, including their now obliterated bedroom window, were just installed two years ago.

"All this work, all this, and all of a sudden, bang! One minute, it's all gone."

Schweder says the noise was so loud she slammed down on an imaginary brake pedal and injured her foot.

The crash happened between Grey Street and Gateway Road. Police say the woman hurt in the crash was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

When police arrived, the woman fled the area but was found a few blocks away on Herbert Avenue.

A woman was injured and sent to hospital after an SUV crashed into a home on Talbot Avenue Friday night. The vehicle also damaged the house next door. (Travis Golby/CBC)

She was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

Police later determined the vehicle was stolen from the Fort Frances, Ont. area at the end of April. The woman is now facing charges for dangerous driving and possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers, including the K9 unit, tracked the woman a few blocks away to Herbert Avenue where she was arrested.

She remains in hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.