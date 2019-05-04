Woman sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into 2 houses on Talbot Avenue
Police say an occupant of the vehicle was hurt and taken to hospital with unknown injuries
A woman was sent to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home on Talbot Avenue Friday night.
The Dodge Caliber drove through Cathy Schweder's yard, hit the exterior wall of her bedroom, destroyed her fence and finally came to a stop inside her neighbour's living room. He wasn't home, so no one in either house was injured.
"He pretty much would have been in his living room, he would have been hurt, honestly," Schweder said Saturday morning.
The Schweders normally go to bed before 9 p.m., but on this Friday night they were still making dinner and weren't in the bedroom.
"We're OK," she said. "We were out here, not in there, thank God."
Both houses were boarded up Saturday morning.
Schweder said they only got the house in their name a few days ago, and only got insurance two days before this happened.
"It's too … crazy, because everything happened so fast," she said. "Who would have thought, someone's going to go across your … lawn."
They had to move their bed into the living room and the front door will need some repairs, but Schweder says she's happy her dresser wasn't ruined.
The front-facing windows, including their now obliterated bedroom window, were just installed two years ago.
"All this work, all this, and all of a sudden, bang! One minute, it's all gone."
Schweder says the noise was so loud she slammed down on an imaginary brake pedal and injured her foot.
The crash happened between Grey Street and Gateway Road. Police say the woman hurt in the crash was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
When police arrived, the woman fled the area but was found a few blocks away on Herbert Avenue.
She was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.
Police later determined the vehicle was stolen from the Fort Frances, Ont. area at the end of April. The woman is now facing charges for dangerous driving and possession of property obtained by crime.
Officers, including the K9 unit, tracked the woman a few blocks away to Herbert Avenue where she was arrested.
She remains in hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.