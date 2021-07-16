Man dies after car crash on Trans-Canada Highway Friday morning

A man has died after a serious motor vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Lorette, Man., Friday morning.

RCMP were called just after 5:30 a.m. about the two-vehicle crash southeast of Winnipeg.

Police say the collision caused serious injuries. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

An RCMP spokesperson said a man who was driving one of the vehicles has died, while the driver of the other vehicle is in hospital with serious injuries, though they are not life-threatening.

Police were still at the crash site at 8:30 a.m. A forensic collision reconstructionist is reviewing the scene of the collision to help determine its cause.

The westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway between Station Road and Heatherdale Road remain closed and a detour is in effect.