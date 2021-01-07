1st group of Manitoba vaccine lottery winners to be revealed today
CBC News will live stream the announcement here and on Facebook
Manitobans will find out today who's taking home cash prizes and scholarship money as part of the province's lottery for those who got vaccinated against COVID-19.
Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton and Manny Atwal, president and CEO of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries, will announce the winners of the first of two Vax to Win lottery draws at 11 a.m.
CBC News will live stream the announcement here and on Facebook.
The province announced in early June it would give out $1.9 million in cash and scholarships as a way to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, with the first draw selected from people who got their first dose by Aug. 2.
People 18 and up are entered to win one of three $100,000 prizes in the Winnipeg health region and one prize of the same amount in each of the province's other regions. Those age 12 to 17 will be entered to win one of 10 $25,000 scholarships.
Everyone 12 and older who got a vaccine was automatically eligible to win, unless they opted out.
Winners have already been notified.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?