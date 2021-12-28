Doctors offices across Manitoba organize COVID-19 'vax-a-thon' next week to increase uptake in doses

As the Omicron variant continues to put pressure on hospitals, doctors' offices across Manitoba are holding a "vax-a-thon" next week in a cross-province effort by Doctors Manitoba to increase access to doses of COVID-19 vaccines and push the importance of booster shots.

Several clinics have procured extra doses and are offering appointments on Friday, Feb. 4, to anyone and everyone who needs a first, second or third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Most will require appointments, but some clinics will be accepting walk-ins as well.

"This is definitely an open call. Just come as you are. We'll talk about whether you're eligible and give you a shot right on the spot, whether you're somebody from this clinic or that clinic. It doesn't matter," said Dr. Candace Bradshaw, president-elect of Doctors Manitoba and a family physician offering the vaccine in her practice.

At a news conference Thursday, Bradshaw and current Doctors Manitoba president Dr. Kristjan Thompson said they also want to dispel some of the myths about the effectiveness of vaccines, as well as promote the need for booster shots.

Bradshaw said she's been hearing from several patients who don't think they need a booster shot because they already had COVID-19, which isn't true.

"They feel like, you know what, I just boosted my immunity so it's not necessary. So they're quite surprised when we say, 'No, that's actually not the case,'" she said.

The medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine task force gave the same advice Wednesday during an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba.

"Even if you recently had COVID, it's still important for you to get your next dose of vaccine once you're no longer isolating and no longer have symptoms," said Dr. Joss Reimer.

"While COVID infection is expected to provide some immunity, we have much better data showing that the vaccine provides better and longer lasting protection."

During Thursday's news conference, the doctors stressed the importance of booster shots to prevent severe outcomes.

While working a shift in an emergency room earlier this week, Thompson said he had an elderly patient who had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Though she still ended up at the hospital, Thompson said having that booster shot prevented more severe outcomes for her.

"Thankfully, she only had mild symptoms so she's going to do OK, but she's going to do OK because she's had three shots, right?" he said.

"So it's very important that any way that we can get shots in arms, we will pursue it and encourage it."

As of Thursday, just over 39 per cent of Manitobans had received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.5 per cent of Manitobans age five and up had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 79.1 per cent had two doses.

You can find a list of clinics participating in next week's vax-a-thon event here.