Case of variant influenza virus normally found in pigs identified in Manitoba

The province has a new case of variant virus that is normally found in pigs.

Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development reported the case of a variant H1N2 (influenza A) flu virus to the Public Health Agency of Canada in accordance with international health regulations.

Influenza viruses circulate in pigs and do not tend to to infect humans. However, occasional human infections with influenza viruses that normally circulate in pigs have occurred.

The human diagnosed with the influenza A (H1N2)v variant virus appears to be an isolated case. The province says there is no increased risk to Manitobans, Canadians or the food supply chain.

There is no evidence of human-to-human transmission at this time.

According to the provincial government, the virus was detected in October after the individual independently sought testing after developing an influenza-like illness. The individual, who had direct exposure to pigs, experienced mild symptoms, was tested and later recovered.

The test came back negative for COVID-19, but was later identified as a case of human influenza A (H1N2)v through regular influenza surveillance processes.

Health officials, in conjunction with Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development, investigated the source of the virus and have not identified any further spread.

Anyone who works with pigs or poultry, has influenza-like symptoms and is seeking testing or treatment is reminded to identify themselves as an agricultural worker to medical officials, including at COVID testing sites. This will help to identify any potential additional influenza A (H1N2)v cases.

Health officials believe the detection of these cases could be occurring for several reasons, including that increased respiratory surveillance for COVID and influenza has been occurring during the pandemic.

Increased respiratory surveillance being done for COVID and influenza allows the province to continue to monitor for any new cases.

In April, Manitoba reported two separate cases of variant influenza viruses found in two unrelated individuals in different communities in southern Manitoba. One was a case of human influenza A(H1N2)v and one was a case of human influenza A(H1N1)v. In June, Manitoba reported an unrelated case of H3N2 variant influenza.