Variance application hints at another Costco for Winnipeg

Could Winnipeg be getting a fourth Costco?

A zoning variance application was recently submitted to the city's board of adjustment for a 14,693 square metre commercial building near Assiniboia Downs.

Renderings included in the application look very similar to the exterior of the warehouse chain.

The plans appeared in the board's Nov. 28 agenda.

The applicant is asking for a variance to allow for a larger front yard.

The property is situated east of Festival Drive and south of Red River Ex Roadway, in the Assiniboia Downs neighborhood of the Charleswood-Tuxedo ward.

The city's urban planning division is recommending that the board approve the application.