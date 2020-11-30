Missing man last seen in Osborne Village found safe
A missing man who was last seen in Winnipeg's Osborne Village area five days ago has been found safe, police said in a news release on Sunday.
Van Chanh Tran was last seen by friends on Tuesday
A missing man who was last seen in Winnipeg's Osborne Village area five days ago has been found safe, police announced in a news release on Sunday evening.
Van Chanh Tran's friends last saw the 23-year-old on Tuesday evening, police said in a previous news release.
At the time, police said they were concerned for Tran's wellbeing.
Winnipeg police are thanking the public for their help.