'Bigger than when the Jets came back': Winnipeggers take in Valour FC home opener

Professional soccer returned to Winnipeg Saturday and city football fans were more than ready to welcome their new team home.

Just shy of 10,000 fans watched as Valour FC hosted FC Edmonton for the team's home opener at Investors Group Field — the first time the city has seen its own professional team hit the field since Winnipeg Fury played its last match in 1992.

"We've been waiting for this for a long time," said fan Peter Gonczy, who showed up to Saturday's game decked out in a Valour FC scarf.

Valour FC, Winnipeg's entry in the new Canadian Premier League, ultimately lost the game 2-1.

The final team to make their CPL debut, FC Edmonton, held off Valour FC 2-1 on Saturday in Winnipeg. 1:10

The loss comes on the heels of a 2-1 win when the team hit the pitch for the very first time this year in their season opener against the Pacific Football Club in Victoria, B.C., Wednesday night.

Before Saturday's game fans in line to get into the stadium were in high spirits and ready to cheer on their team.

Sam d'Auteuil and his wife Ana Eichstaedt — already wearing team gear — were on their way to pick up Valour FC jerseys when CBC News caught up with them.

Sam d’Auteuil and his wife Ana Eichstaedt are looking forward to watching Valour FC games all season. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"We love the soccer community and we want to see it grow in Winnipeg," said d'Auteuil, who added he regularly watches European soccer leagues.

"So when I heard we were starting a team it was the most exciting thing for me."

Eichstaedt came to Canada eight years ago from Brazil, where she says she regularly watched live soccer matches. She said she's looking forward to getting the chance to regularly watch professionals play again.

She was also impressed by the number of Winnipeggers who took in the inaugural game.

Valour FC fans came ready to cheer on their new team Saturday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"I'm really happy that we're having such a huge turn out — it's going to be a blast," she said.

Jino Distasio took the bus to the game and said he saw people from around the world also on their way to take in the home opener.

"We have so many newcomers in this city plus all the rest of us that just love the beautiful game," he said.

"When you think about it there's probably 10,000 people showing to watch the first professional soccer game in Winnipeg — it says it's been well overdue."

Some of the loudest fans in the crowd were members of Valour FC's fan club Red River Rising.

Members of Red River Rising, the Valour FC fan club, made a lot of noise on their march to Saturday's home opener. (CBC)

The club's boisterous supporters marched to the game chanting, banging drums and waving flags.

"To me this is bigger than when the Jets came back," said member Adam Johnston.

"It's important to all soccer fans in Winnipeg — it shows that we're really embracing this sport — we're becoming a soccer city."

Valour FC will play their next match against Calgary's Cavalry FC on May 8.