Valour FC signs goalkeeper Mathias Janssens from Belgian third tier

Winnipeg's Valour FC has reached into Belgian's third division to sign goalkeeper Mathias Janssens.

The 20-year-old arrives from RAAL La Louviere. The young Belgian previously played for Waasland Beveren's reserve team.

"Through our scouting and coaching networks, Mathias is a player who was brought to our attention well over a year ago," Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale said in a statement. "He has been involved at the highest levels in Belgium from 16 years of age and has terrific pedigree. We are delighted to bring him on board to create great competition for the goalkeeping position."

Janssens began his career in 2003 as a youth member of A.F.C. Tubize of the Belgian First Division B. He then joined R.A.E.C. Mons' under-21 team.

He joins Jordan Murrell, Skylar Thomas, Glenn Muenkat, Tyson Farago, Dylan Sacramento, Raphael Ohin, Raphael Garcia, Tyler Attardo, Dylan Carreiro and English striker Stephen Hoyle on the Valour FC roster.

The Winnipeg club also took Lewis White and Jack Simpson in the U-Sports draft.

The Canadian Premier League is scheduled to kick off its inaugural season on April 27.