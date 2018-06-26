Winnipeg's new soccer club names Rob Gale as head coach and GM

A former national soccer team coach is now head coach of Winnipeg's new Valour Football Club.

Rob Gale, the former Canada Under-20 Men's National Team has been signed to a three-year contract to serve as inaugural head coach and general manager, Valour FC announced Tuesday.

"I'm really thrilled," Gale said in an interview. "It's such a unique and once-in-a lifetime opportunity."

"To be offered an opportunity to start a brand new franchise in a brand new league, to professionalize the sport in your province and in your hometown, it's a dream come true really," he added.

"As a coach, Rob brings a tremendous amount of experience to this club, along with his vast knowledge of the game and player pool," said Wade Miller, President of Valour FC. "Winnipeg is his home, and he is passionate about growing the game not only in the Canada, but here in our city."

Came to Winnipeg for 1-month soccer camp

Gale's life changed when he was assigned by Fulham FC to oversee a one-month soccer camp in Winnipeg back in 2000.

The Zambian-born English native came to Manitoba where he met future wife Erin, a university student whose summer job with the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association was to help the English coaches at the camp.

Romance ensued and Gale eventually settled in Winnipeg and married Erin, serving as technical director of the Manitoba Soccer Association from 2006 to 2014 before a successful stint as a national age-group coach with Canada's U-16, U-18 and U-20 teams.

Valour FC will join Halifax's HFX Wanderers FC, suburban Toronto's York 9 FC, Calgary's Cavalry FC, FC Edmonton and other founding clubs including Hamilton and Victoria when the men's pro soccer league debuts in the spring of 2019.

The CPL is expected to have 10 members by the end of the year with eight taking part in the 2019 season. Ottawa is widely expected to be among those joining the lineup.