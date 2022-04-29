Skip to Main Content
Valour FC game against visiting Forge FC postponed due to COVID outbreak

Sunday's Canadian Premier League match between visiting Forge FC and Valour FC has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak. A spokesman for Valour said three players and two coaches had tested positive.
A spokesman for Valour said three players and two coaches had tested positive. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The decision was made to postpone the game to a future date in case there were more positive tests that could prevent the Winnipeg-based club from having enough players to field a team.

The Valour spokesman, who said the players in COVID protocols were feeling fine, called the decision to postpone the game "precautionary."

Hamilton-based Forge was slated to fly to Winnipeg on Saturday.

The league said a new date for the game will be announced in the near future.

