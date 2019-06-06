HFX Wanderers take lead over Valour FC in Canadian Championship

HFX Wanderers FC beat Valour FC 2-1 in the first leg of a second-round qualifying matchup in the Canadian Championship on Wednesday.

The Halifax side overcame a 1-0 deficit against its Winnipeg opponent with two goals in two minutes late in the first half.

Tomasz Skublak headed in an Elliott Simmons corner to tie it in the 40th minute. Then, in the 42nd minute, Skublak found Mohamed Kourouma, who beat Valour goalkeeper Mathias Janssens for the winner.

Marco Bustos opened the scoring in the 34th minute with an important away goal.

The second and final leg of the series between the Canadian Premier League sides is June 12 in Winnipeg.

The winner faces the Ottawa Fury in the next round.