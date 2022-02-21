Vale reports death of worker at Thompson nickel mine

One person is dead after an early-morning incident at a nickel mine in northern Manitoba, according to a Vale news release.

An unnamed man working for an external contractor at the company's T3 Mine in Thompson, Man., died after an incident at 1 a.m. Monday, Vale announced.

Emergency personnel attended to the scene but they were unable to resuscitate the man. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is not yet known, but Vale says an investigation will occur.

Thompson RCMP and the company's mines safety unit was on site.

The name of the worker is being withheld out of respect for the family, the release says.

Vale says it is offering the services of its critical incident stress management team to everyone who was working in the area at the time of the incident, as well as to Vale employees that responded to the scene.

"Our thoughts are with the family, co-workers and friends of this individual," Gary Annett, head of Manitoba Operations said in the release. "We are doing everything we can to support them and to better understand what happened."