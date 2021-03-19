Military to begin helping with Manitoba First Nations vaccine rollout by end of March

Canadian Armed Forces personnel will be in northern Manitoba First Nations starting March 29 helping set up clinics and transporting community members while medical personnel administer vaccines.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said military personnel will be arriving in Thompson, Man. Thursday to set up a staging hub where the military's operations in northern Manitoba will be run out of.

A planning team was in Thompson last week to conduct a reconnaissance mission, which included surveillance of the air field of Thompson's airport, Saijan said during a news conference Wednesday with Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller.

Miller said the federal government has plans underway to first help with vaccine rollouts in Norway House Cree Nation, God's Lake First Nation, Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation, Manto Sipi Cree Nation, and Sayisi Dene First Nation.

In total, members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be assisting with COVID-19 immunization in 23 northern Manitoba First Nations. The mission is expected to last until the end of June.

"Together, we will make sure that residents' needs are met, and that everyone can be safe and healthy and we will continue to be there if need arises," Miller said.

The federal government approved the deployment on March 18.

Last week, Melanie MacKinnon, one of the leaders of the Manitoba First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team at Friday's news conference, said it's expected everyone living on-reserve in Manitoba who wants to be immunized will have their first shot by mid-April.