COVID-19 vaccine cards no longer required starting Tuesday at most places in Manitoba

Starting Tuesday, you won't need a COVID-19 vaccine card to get into many businesses and venues in Manitoba as the provincial government ends proof of vaccination requirements brought in to deal with the pandemic.

However, businesses can still choose to keep vaccine and mask requirements.

Premier Heather Stefanson announced the change last month at a news conference where she and Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, announced plans to drop all pandemic-related restrictions by March 15, including mask mandates.

The Manitoba immunization card and verifier app will still be available to businesses, venues and other organizations that want to continue to ask for vaccine cards after March 1, the province said in a news release last month.

Some businesses have already said they plan to keep requiring proof of vaccination after March 1.

That includes True North Sports and Entertainment, which announced last week that people attending hockey games or concerts at the Canada Life Centre in downtown Winnipeg will still have to show their proof of immunization to attend.

A recent membership survey conducted by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce found that close to one third of the 440 businesses who responded said they plan to continue to require proof of immunization from COVID-19 from either staff, customers or both. Another 23 per cent were unsure what they planned to do come March 1, the survey says.

Meanwhile, 42 per cent said they plan to drop the requirement entirely.

When it comes to masks, about 20 per cent of businesses surveyed said they plan to keep mask requirements for everyone, while 27 per cent said they were unsure.

The results suggest some businesses don't feel ready to drop the restrictions entirely, said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

"Going from all of those restrictions that they've been dealing with for the past two years to going to none, it's going to be a cautious approach a lot of businesses are going to take," he said.