First Manitoba COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners to be announced Aug. 16
Another draw is open to those who get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine before Sept. 6
As Manitoba gets closer to its vaccination goals, the winners of the first round of the "vax-to-win" lottery will be announced on Monday, Aug. 16, Brian Pallister said at a news conference Tuesday.
Those who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by the end of the day on Aug. 2 will be entered to win up to $100,000 for eligible adults. Winners will be announced at the Leila supersite. Vaccinated minors will be eligible to receive a $75,000 scholarship.
"Wouldn't that be nice. If you get your second dose on or before Sept. 6, again, you'll be in the second draw," said Pallister.
As of Tuesday, 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans ages 12 and up had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the news release said. The province expects to reach 75 per cent with two doses within the next week.
"We're so close to achieving all of our vaccination milestones, but, to reach that Labour Day immunization milestone ... we need 25,000 second dose vaccinations and I'm confident we can reach that goal any day now," Pallister said.
"Please, get vaccinated, keep following those fundamentals."
With files from Darren Bernhardt
