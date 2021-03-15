Non-profit, MLA helping inner city Winnipeg residents book vaccine appointments

Though it may seem easy enough to book a vaccine appointment, a community organization and MLA say that's not the case for many Winnipeggers without access to a computer or smartphone, and that more needs to be done to address these barriers.

Both Spence Neighbourhood Association and NDP MLA Uzoma Asagwara, who represents Union Station, have been setting up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for community members who don't have easy access to the technology to do so.

Olivia Michalczuk, director of grants and fundraising for the Spence Neighbourhood Association, said many of her organization's clients fall into that category.

"From our experience, there are quite a few people who access our services regularly who don't have phone or computer access and are needing to sign up for an appointment, and there's just no way of them doing it," she said.

"It's much more widespread than you would imagine," she said.

In some cases, they may not even know that they're eligible, she said.

"What we've found is that not only is it a problem of booking appointments, it's a problem of not knowing what's going on," she said.

On Tuesday, she said that in the previous two days, staff had helped 20 people book vaccine appointments.

Last week, the province announced that all adults living in downtown Winnipeg — plus swaths of the inner city, including Point Douglas and the North End, were eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those hotspots have since been expanded to include the neighbourhoods of St. Johns, Wolseley and the West End in Winnipeg, as well as the Winnipeg health districts of Seven Oaks west.

After the province announced the first hotspots in Winnipeg for vaccine eligibility last week, Asagwara said their office spearheaded a poster campaign in Winnipeg's downtown to make sure people know they are eligible and how to get an appointment.

"Outside of using the typical mechanism, social media, things like that, we thought it was important to poster the area, poster the community with the information so that folks who use public transportation, who are walking, who are living their day-to-day lives who don't have access to the Internet or television would would be sure to see the information," Asagwara said.

Asagwara said they think it's important for the province to recognize those barriers if we want to reach herd immunity.

"If we want to achieve herd immunity, if we want to get to a place where we're able to see our family, friends and loved ones the same way, again, we need as many people as possible getting the vaccine," they said.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba's vaccine task force, said Wednesday that she recognizes that there are barriers for many people, particularly in marginalized or low income communities, to getting the vaccine.

For example, someone who's experiencing homelessness might feel anxious about having to go to a supersite for their appointment, she said.

"While we know that our staff would welcome that person, that may not be their experience historically," she said.

"And so it could be quite a scary thing for them to want to attend a super site on top of the fact that booking and things is really challenging."

That's why the province is looking at different options to make it as convenient as possible for people to get vaccinated, she said.

"Now that we're getting closer to being able to reach the majority of Manitobans, it becomes more important than ever that we start to focus in on where those barriers are because we don't want some people and some communities to be left out of getting those doses," she said.

A provincial spokesperson said that Manitoba's immunization team will work with community based leaders and groups to assist in reaching people require assistance, including making sure that people are aware of the five, Indigenous led clinics that are opening in various parts of our province.

To further help reduce barriers, about 20 per cent of all immunizations will be done on a walk-in basis, the spokesperson said.