Premier, health officials to make announcement about Manitoba's vaccination efforts

An update on Manitoba's COVID-19 immunization efforts is coming this afternoon.

Premier Heather Stefanson, Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine task force, will deliver an announcement at 2 p.m. CT. CBC News will live stream it here and on Facebook.

The province's immunization campaign is up against a rapidly spreading fourth wave of COVID-19.

On Friday, Manitoba became Canada's COVID-19 hot spot for the second time, when new cases per 100,000 people rose to 84 in a week — or a seven-day average of 12 cases per 100,000 people a day. The province previously had Canada's highest COVID-19 infection rate in May.

As of Tuesday, 84.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.2 per cent have at least one dose.

Last week, the province opened up eligibility for third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the province 18 and older who's six months past their last dose.

The province also announced new public health measures last week in an attempt to curb a rapidly expanding case load.

The new measures require youth to be vaccinated in order to play indoor sports and impose restrictions on churches in most of the Southern Health region.